UK welcomes first child birth from womb transplant — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A baby girl has become the first in the UK to be born from a womb transplant, after her aunt donated her uterus to her mother, a London hospital said Tuesday.

Amy was born on February 27 at the Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London, two years after her mum, Grace Davidson, received a womb transplant from her older sister.

“We have been given the greatest gift we could ever have asked for,” the new mum said.

She added that she hoped “going forward this could become a wonderful reality, and provide an additional option, for women who would otherwise be unable to carry their own child”.

“The room was full of people who have helped us on the journey to actually having Amy,” her father Angus Davidson told the Press Association news agency.

“We had been kind of suppressing emotion, probably for 10 years, and you don’t know how that’s going to come out -– ugly crying it turns out,” he added.

Grace…