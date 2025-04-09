US to partner Oyo on opportunities in solid minerals, investment

By: Rotimi Agboluaje, Ibadan

The United States of America (USA) has expressed its readiness to partner Oyo State Government in exploringopportunities in critical solid minerals, agriculture, education and other investment opportunities.

The Deputy Chief of the political-economic section of the US Mission, Kenise Hill, stated this during a courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State at the Executive Chamber, Governor’s Office, Ibadan.

Hill said the US is particularly interested in exploring opportunities on trade and investment, critical solid mineral and other trading opportunities that could be beneficial to the US, Nigeria and Oyo state.

She also disclosed the goal of the US to connect its industry to other subnational concerns as the delegation recounted their many interventions across Oyo state with health intervention projects for Oyo state primary health care sector and a gas line project passing through Oyo state to Kwara State.

Responding, Governor Seyi…