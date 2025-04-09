What they said after Arsenal beat Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg

Key quotes after Arsenal defeated holders Real Madrid 3-0 in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg clash on Tuesday:

“We were talking in the dressing room about keeping the pace and tempo, obviously with the help of the crowd on our side. The second half was amazing, we played with full gas from the side. When this side plays like that the crowd go with us”

— Arsenal goalscorer Mikel Merino told Amazon Prime

“We had a few free-kicks in the past week that we didn’t score. He has one of the best shooting abilities that I’ve seen in my career. I’m not surprised, maybe you are. Hopefully more will come in the future.”

— Merino on Declan Rice’s two superb…