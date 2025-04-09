Why death penalty should be abrogated 

The call recently by the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, for imposition of the death sentence for fake drug dealers is certainly borne out of her concern for the serious harm such people are inflicting on members of the society. The call, however, once again reignites the hair-splitting debate over the constitutionality, propriety, and philosophical underpinning—or otherwise—of the death penalty in Nigeria.



In justifying her call for the death penalty for illicit drug convicts, Adeyeye described illicit drug peddlers and drug barons as “merchants of death,” who prioritise making huge amounts of illegal money at the expense of the lives of their fellow human beings. She, therefore, argued that the proper punishment for convicted drug peddlers is the death penalty.



In the same vein, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law…