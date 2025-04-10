Abia governor warns against quack eye treatments | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor Alex Otti of Abia has cautioned residents against patronising quacks for eye treatment, warning such actions could lead to fatal consequences.

He issued the warning on Wednesday during the launch of NNPC’s 1,000 free cataract extraction surgery outreach at the Abia Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, Umuahia.

Otti, represented by Health Commissioner, Prof. Enoch Uche, stressed that receiving eye care from quacks could introduce more harmful diseases and damage the delicate organ.

He urged residents to seek treatment only from state government-approved medical facilities to ensure proper care and safety.

Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to revamping the healthcare sector across Abia.

He noted that cataracts account for 50 million cases of blindness worldwide, which is preventable with timely and adequate treatment.

He commended the NNPC Foundation for collaborating with the state to offer free eye care to residents of the South-East.

Mrs…