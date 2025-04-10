Africa seeks $250 billion pension fund for oil, gas projects | The Guardian Nigeria News

From Kingsley Jeremiah, Abuja

To recapitalise 1,084 national banks, financial institutions

African leaders have been asked to consider unlocking the continent’s estimated $250 billion pension fund assets to finance critical oil and gas projects.



The continent was also urged to recapitalise the region’s over 1,000 financial institutions and national development banks to ensure their fund are kept in foreign countries finance energy infrastructure, which requires $200 billion yearly.



Speaking at the African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) Week Conference in Cape Town, Founder & Managing Partner, Premier Investment Solutions, Rene Awambeng, said the move would not only bridge the sector’s growing financing gap but also drive broader national development goals. He noted that Nigeria’s success with a $300 million diaspora bond showed that the model could be tapped into.



Awembeng stressed the urgent need to mobilise domestic financial…