CBN declares $6.83bn of payment surplus

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a Balance of Payments (BOP) surplus of 6.83 billion dollars for the 2024 financial year.

According to a statement issued by Hakama Sidi-Ali, CBN’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, this marks a decisive turnaround from deficits of 3.34 billion dollars in 2023 and 3.32 billion dollars in 2022.

Sidi-Ali said that the improvement reflected the impact of wide-ranging macroeconomic reforms, stronger trade performance, and

renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

“The current and capital account recorded a surplus of 17.22 billion dollars in 2024,underpinned by a goods trade surplus of 13.17 billion dollars.

“Petroleum imports declined by

23.2 per cent to 14.06 billion dollars, while non-oil imports dropped by 12.6 per cent to 25.74 billion dollars.

“On the export side, gas exports rose by 48.3 per cent to 8.66 billion dollars, and non-oil exports increased by 24.6 per cent to 7.46 billion dollars, ”…