Court resolves land dispute in Enugu

By: Lawrence Njoku, Enugu

An Enugu State High Court has resolved the long-standing legal battle over Plot B/23C, Independence Layout, Enugu, in favour of real estate firm, Hymac Real Limited.

The disputed land, which measures over 6,000 square metres, had been at the centre of controversy since 2021 after it was allegedly encroached upon and unlawfully allocated by individuals without proper authorisation.

In Suit No. E/658/2021, filed by Hymac Real Limited against the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Enugu State branch, the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Enugu State branch, Barr. Okey Ezugwu, and unknown persons, the presiding judge, Justice C. O. Ajah, ruled that Hymac Real Limited was the rightful allotee of the land.

According to the court, the land was originally allocated to Rainbownet Limited in 2001 by the Enugu State Government, but the title was officially revoked on May 17, 2017. The state government subsequently…