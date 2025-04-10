FIA deputy president resigns, attacks Ben Sulayem

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

The FIA’s deputy president Robert Reid resigned on Thursday with a damning parting shot at the head of motorsport’s governing body Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“I took on this role to help deliver greater transparency, stronger governance and more collaborative leadership.

“Over time, those principles have been increasingly set aside and I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that no longer reflects them,” Reid posted on Instagram.

In a swipe at Ben Sulayem, Reid said motorsport “deserves leadership rooted in integrity, accountability, and respect for process”.

“That’s the minimum standard we should all expect, and demand,” he concluded.

The FIA issued a strong defence of itself in the wake of Reid’s departure.

“The FIA has exceptionally robust corporate governance policies which guide our operations and ensure our rules, practices and processes are adhered to,” a statement read.

Reid’s resignation comes as…