Kwara varsity matriculates 1,611 students

By: Mansur Aramide, Ilorin

Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State, on Thursday, held its 20th matriculation with 1,611 students.

According to the Vice-Chancellor (VC.) Prof. Noah Yusuf, the new intake comprised 1,302 UTME; 297 Direct Entry, and 12 Transfer students;

Yusuf also hinted that the 2025 Matriculation has 30 pioneer Medical students for the MB, BS programme in the College of Health Sciences.

He said the fifth ceremony coincided with his valedictory outing after a five-year tenure as VC.

The guest lecturer, Prof. Luqman Aribidesi Olayaki, the Sub-Dean of the College of Health Sciences, advised the students to be mindful of their essence in the varsity and the efforts of their parents in shaping their future.

According to him, it should be a great concern for them, their time, and the companies they keep and make great use of both electronic and physical libraries.

He warned them against “conduct failure” which often attracts…