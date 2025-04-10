Lagos GAC receives Jandor into APC

NAN

The Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC) has received Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran (a.k.a. Jandor), a former PDP chieftain and Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Adediran, the 2023 Lagos State Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defected to APC in March.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Pastor Gbenga Ogunleye, on Thursday in Lagos, Adediran said he was received by GAC members led by Prince Tajudeen Olusi.

“In a significant show of unity and goodwill, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, Jandor, was warmly received by the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC) Chairman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi; Badagry Division Apex Leader of APC and fellow GAC member, Chief Rabiu Oluwa; Sen. Ganiu Olanrewaju Solomon and Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro.”

According to…