Lawyer withdraws suit against MultiChoice, FCCPC

By Ameh Ochojila, Abuja

A lawyer, Festus Sanmi Onifade, has withdrawn his lawsuit challenging alleged unfair price hikes by MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Also listed as Defendant in the suit is the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

In a Notice of Discontinuance dated April 1, 2025, the claimant formally informed the court of his decision to wholly withdraw the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/363/2025.

The notice signed by Onifade, however, did not advance any reasons for the withdrawal.

Onifade earlier approached the court to challenge what he described as an unfair and unjust price increase announced by MultiChoice Nigeria, slated to take effect March 15, 2025.

In the originating summons, he asked the court to determine, among other things: Whether, given Section 128 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018, and other relevant laws, the notice of the impending price…