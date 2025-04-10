MLSCN, NMEP to establish training lab for malaria microscopy

From Nkechi Onyedika-Ugoeze, Abuja

The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) and the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a training laboratory for malaria microscopy in Abuja.

To accelerate the process, NMEP donated 42 state-of-the-art teaching microscopes to the council under the Global Fund Grant Cycle 7 (GC-7). The laboratory will enable the MLSCN to serve as a national hub for training and certification in malaria diagnostics.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Registrar of MLSCN, Prof. Tosan Erhabor, said the MoU provides a framework to empower laboratory scientists with the skills needed for accurate malaria diagnosis in line with the national malaria surveillance and control efforts.

