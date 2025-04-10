One arrested as cults clash in Rivers university

Obinna Nwaoku, Port Harcourt

One suspect has been arrested following a violent clash between rival cult groups, Vikings and Black Axe, at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Iwofe, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident occurred last Monday during what security sources described as a supremacy battle between the two groups. Members of the Black Axe (Aye) confraternity were said to have stormed the campus in retaliation for an attack on one of their executives on 12 August 2024, allegedly carried out by members of the Vikings (Baggers).

During the confrontation, one suspected cultist was apprehended by campus security operatives and handed over to police. A Baretta pistol was reportedly recovered from the suspect. Panic spread as students fled in different directions for safety.

The suspect was initially detained at the Rumuolumeni Police Division before being transferred to the headquarters of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Rivers State Police…