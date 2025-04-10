Oyo to benefit from European bank intervention

From Rotimi Agboluaje, Ibadan

Oyo State has been listed among the Twenty-three beneficiaries of the European Investment Bank’s intervention in addressing the challenges of erosion and land degradation control in Nigeria.

The intervention project is under the auspices of the European Investment Bank-assisted Nigeria Climate Adaptation Erosion and Watershed Project (NEWMAP-EIB).

The National Project Coordinator of NEWMAP-EIB Engr. Anda Ayuba Yalaks, disclosed this in Ibadan when he led the Federal Project Management Unit delegation on a courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde in his office.

The National Project Coordinator disclosed that the courtesy visit was part of the Federal Project Management Unit team to Oyo State scoping mission to evaluate the State’s readiness as a crucial step towards disbursement and project implementation take off.

According to Yalaks, the Federal Government of Nigeria has initiated the climate Adaptation: Erosion and Watershed succeeding the…