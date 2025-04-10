Phone vendors worry over tariff crisis, seek FG’s actions

By Adeyemi Adepetun

• Want more regulations on the influx of Chinese products

• Analysts see iPhone cost over $3500/unit

Phone vendors in Nigeria have expressed fears over the 14 per cent tariff hike slammed on Nigeria by President Donald Trump of the United States of America.

While still battling a drop in sales in Nigeria due to naira depreciation, inflation and the volatility of the foreign exchange market, the operators said the recent Trump decision would stifle growth and possibly cause the closure of some businesses in the market.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, the Public Relations Manager, Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN) at Computer Village, Ikeja, Ademola Olaifa, said operators are saddened by the development. Olaifa said the matter has been compounded because of the country’s current economic situation.

“Trump doesn’t mean well for us. The situation is currently very bad. Most of our goods come from America. The…