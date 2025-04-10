Police must provide lawyers for poor suspects, Falana insists | The Guardian Nigeria News

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

By Murtala Adewale, Kano

A lawyer, Femi Falana, has faulted the prolonged detention of suspects in police custody without contact with relatives or access to legal aid.

Besides, the Senior advocate insisted that suspects are permitted under the law to demand a lawyer before police interrogation and when taken to court.

Falana, who made the submission while speaking with journalists in Kano, also worried over the incapacitation of poor citizens who could not afford the services of lawyers but facing prosecution.

Falana delivered papers on the effective Administration of the Criminal Justice System in Kano at a capacity-building workshop organized by Kurawa, Husseini, and Associates in collaboration with the Kano Ministry of Justice for state prosecutors.

According to the senior advocate, many people are presently languishing in police custody because they lack the resources to afford the service of law and the police failed to provide such…