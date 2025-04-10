Police rescue 17 kidnapped hostages in Kaduna

By Odita Sunday

Police high command has rescued no fewer than 17 kidnapped Niger State farmers in Kaduna.

The rescued victims were received by the spokesman of the police, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi at the Force Headquarters on behalf of the IGP.

Among the rescued victims were three toddlers. The victims were immediately transported to Minna, Niger State to reunite with their families.

No fewer than 21 AK-47 rifles were recovered.

Police spokesman, ACP Adejobi, hinted that they were rescued through non-kinetic effort.

