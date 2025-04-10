Police rescue abducted student in Kebbi

Operatives of the Kebbi State Police Command have rescued a 400-level student of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Augustine Madubiya.

Madubiya, who was abducted by unidentified gunmen in the state, was rescued alive and unharmed.

The details of his rescue were disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Kebbi State Governor on Media, Yahaya Sarki.

According to Sarki, the Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idis, had directed security agencies to swing into action and rescue him from the den of his abductors.

“The governor was firm in his directive that security agencies must swing into action and ensure the student was rescued alive and unharmed,” Sarki noted.

The media aide further noted that Madubiya is currently undergoing medical check-ups by doctors .

