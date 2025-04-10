Tinubu hails Ovia’s recognition, admission to Freedom of the City of London

The Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, has been admitted to the prestigious Freedom of the City of London in a distinguished ceremony held at the Mansion House, City of London, on Monday, April 7, 2025.



This prestigious accolade is a testament to Mr. Ovia’s exceptional contributions to the global financial landscape, unwavering commitment to fostering economic development, and dedication to philanthropic endeavours that have positively impacted countless lives.



The Freedom of the City of London, a time-honoured tradition dating back to the 13th century, is one of the oldest surviving ceremonies in the United Kingdom. Historically, it granted freemen certain rights and privileges within the city. Today, it stands as a symbolic recognition of individuals who have made outstanding contributions to London or the wider society.



This honour places Mr. Ovia among a distinguished group of recipients, which includes notable figures from various fields…