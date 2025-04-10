U.S., China trade war escalates as EU exerts pound of flesh

By Tobi Awodipe

Jinping slams U.S. with 84%, Trump ups China’s rate to 125%, pauses tariff for other countries

Less than 24 hours after United States President Donald Trump signed off on a last-minute amendment hiking duties on imports from China, Beijing responded by slapping steep new tariffs of its own.



The European Union (EU) joined the fight by approving duties of up to 25 per cent on a broad list of U.S. products, as European leaders attempt to bring Washington to the negotiating table.



China announced 84 per cent tariff on U.S. goods from the 34 per cent previously announced, effective April 10, 2025. It also blacklisted 12 U.S. companies for export control reasons and added six to its “unreliable entity” list, meaning they face restrictions and potential penalties in China. Both go into immediate effect.



Companies such as American Photonics and Novotech are now banned from exporting dual-use items. Those on the unreliable entities list, including…