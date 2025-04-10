What US tariff hike means to Nigeria’s cashew industry

Ade Adesokan is the Managing Director of Annie Glidden Commodities Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s only indigenous FSSC 22000-certified cashew processing facility. He is an advocate for agro-industrial value addition and works closely with government and international partners to shape a competitive future for Nigeria’s cashew industry. In this interview with Matthew Ogune, the international exporter dissects the incentives the industry could give to Nigerian economy against the backdrop of recent tariff hike by the U.S.

To begin, what has been your niche in the Nigerian-US trading world?

Thank you. At Annie Glidden Commodities Nigeria Limited, our niche lies in value-added agricultural processing, particularly cashew. We operate Nigeria’s only indigenous FSSC 22000-certified cashew processing plant, located in Kwara State.

We source raw cashew nuts locally, process them to global standards, and export them to discerning markets like the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Alongside FSSC,…