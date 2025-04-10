Youths protest blackout by BEDC in Delta community

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

By Monday Osayande

Aggrieved Youths in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State, on Thursday, stormed Delta State Government’s House, Asaba, protesting the intentional blackout imposed on them by the Benin Electricity Distribution (BEDC).

The protesting youths claimed that the prolonged blackout had created an environment for crime and criminal activities, including kidnappings to thrive.

In a letter addressed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, the youth said the blackout, “exacerbated by the company’s continued Imposition of heavy estimated electricity bills, do not reflect actual consumption, thus creating undue financial burden on our people.”

The letter was signed by the President-General, Okpanam Youth Organization, Comrade Lucky Okolo, Comrade Chukwuma Abumujor, and six others.

They urged the governor to address the issue because of the severe implications for the safety, security, and economic well-being of the…