Attack on famine-hit Sudan camp kills 25 as rivals battle for key city

Sudan’s paramilitaries killed 25 civilians in a famine-hit camp in North Darfur state Friday, activists said, as the battle for the last army-held city in the western Darfur region intensifies.

Shelling and intense gunfire by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) “targeted Zamzam displacement camp from both the southern and eastern directions”, said the local resistance committee, a volunteer aid group in North Darfur’s besieged capital of El-Fasher.

Zamzam and other densely populated camps for the displaced around El-Fasher have suffered heavily during nearly two years of fighting between the regular Sudanese army and the RSF.

El-Fasher is the only state capital still controlled by the army in Sudan’s vast Darfur region.

Eyewitnesses on Friday described seeing RSF combat vehicles infiltrating the Zamzam camp under cover of heavy gunfire.

The local resistance committee said the attack, which also left a number of civilians wounded, was met with…