Croatia condemns Serbia for expelling nationals

AFP

Croatia’s government on Thursday condemned Serbia for expelling more than a dozen of its citizens who backed student-led anti-corruption protests.

Zagreb’s ambassador to Belgrade disclosed on Wednesday that three Croatians, including the head of the Croatian Chamber of Commerce, had been expelled for security reasons in the past three days.

There had been a dozen similar cases in the past three months, ambassador Hidajet Biscevic told Serbian media.

Some of those expelled had been living in Serbia for years and had voiced support on social networks for the student-led protests that have gripped the country since last year, he added.

“We are seeking clarification from the Serbian authorities regarding this unacceptable practice, which Croatia condemns,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday.

A protest note had been filed to Belgrade and Croatia, a European Union member, had informed the bloc about the issue, he added.

The…