Dangote cuts petrol price to N865 as FG backs naira-for crude deal

By Waliat Musa

Marketers hail reduction, promise to slash pump prices nationwide

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has reduced the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N880 to N865 per litre, a move that industry stakeholders link to the Federal Government’s recent reaffirmation of its commitment to the naira-for-crude policy.



This development came just two days after the Federal Government reaffirmed the commitment during a meeting of the Technical Sub-Committee overseeing the initiative, which came after widespread concern over the continuity of the policy after it was effectively suspended last month at the end of a six-month pilot phase.



The chairman of the sub-committee, Wale Edun, clarified that there had been no policy-level decision to discontinue the initiative permanently. According to him, the framework enabling crude oil sales in naira remains operational and aligned with broader national economic goals to reduce…