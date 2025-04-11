Don advocates integration of traditional knowledge into modern farming

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

By Owede Agbajileke, Abuja

A Professor of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Production at the University of Abuja, Clement Alawa, has advocated a policy overhaul to combine traditional knowledge with contemporary farming methods to boost agricultural productivity.

He stated this while delivering the university’s 46th inaugural lecture titled ‘Bridging Worlds: Blending Indigenous Knowledge and Modern Practices for Sustainable Livestock Production’.

Alawa emphasised the critical role traditional expertise plays in building resilient, environmentally conscious, and productive livestock systems.

He also recommended a comprehensive and continuous inventory on current forage resources, crop residues, and by-products outputs to develop an appropriate model for feed budgeting and balancing in Animal Agriculture.

The academic said, “There is need for policy revisions at local, national, and international levels to incorporate and recognize the value of…