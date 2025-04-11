First Lady launches campaign to combat HIV, syphilis, hepatitis in Taraba

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

By Charles Akpeji

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday flagged off the ‘Free to Shine’ campaign in Taraba State, aimed at eliminating HIV/AIDS, syphilis, and hepatitis among women of reproductive age.

Speaking during the official launch in Jalingo, the First Lady said the campaign, which targets youths and women, also focuses on preventing mother-to-child transmission and ensuring access to treatment for children born with HIV.

“This campaign will be carried out across all six geopolitical zones, and what we are witnessing today marks the flag-off for the North-East zone,” Tinubu stated. “We have deliberately included traditional and religious leaders in this initiative to help drive awareness to the grassroots.”

She reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s commitment to reducing HIV/AIDS to the barest minimum, urging the public not to panic.

“The government has made adequate provisions for HIV testing…