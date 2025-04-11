Labour Party in a new era, Usman declares

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

From John Akubo, Adamu Abuh (Abuja) and Saxone Akhaine (Kaduna)

• Abure’s camp jittery, alleges illegal primaries in Anambra

• Says Obi, Otti’s mission to INEC desperate action to hijack party structure

• Insists on Moghalu as Anambra guber candidate, warns against fresh primaries

As the dust of internal leadership wrangling settles at the Supreme Court, the Labour Party (LP) has stepped boldly into a new chapter, as Acting National Chairperson, Sen Nenadi Usman, declared a “total rebuild” of the party in a show of unity, strength and renewed purpose. Yesterday, the Anambra State chapter of LP held its primary to elect its candidate for the November 8, 2025, governorship election.



However, a faction of the party accused the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, and the presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, of trying to hijack the party.



The faction insists that George Moghalu remains the…