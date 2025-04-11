Mauritius former central bank director charged with fraud

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

Former Bank of Mauritius governor Harvesh Seegolam has been charged with fraud, his lawyer said Thursday, in a case involving allegations of illegal disbursements from a state-run investment company.

The Mauritius Financial Crimes Commission (FCC) said late Wednesday that Seegolam and ex-finance minister Renganaden Padayachy had been arrested in relation to a case of alleged embezzlement.

The graft allegations have drawn attention in the Indian Ocean nation because of the role played by Mauritius Investment Corporation (MIC), a company owned by the central bank, and the involvement of high-ranking former finance officials.

Seegolam was released on bail on Thursday, his attorney Roshi Bhadain said.

Padayachy was remanded in custody until a hearing on April 14, according to a decision of the Port Louis District Court.

“I have not yet filed a motion for release because I do not yet know what my client is accused of. He will be back in court this…