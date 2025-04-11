[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

NNPC Foundation empowers 1,00O residents with free cataract surgeries

Julius Osahon, Yenagoa

Over 1,000 residents in Bayelsa State have so far received free cataract surgeries and treatments at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Foundation South South Free Cataract Screening and Extraction Surgeries programme.

The programme began last week at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Yenagoa, the state capital.

The foundation, a non-profit making business of the NNPC had earlier commenced screening for beneficiaries of the free cataract surgeries on April 1st, 2025, before the ceremonial flag-off.

Speaking at the occasion, Mrs. Emmanuella Arukwe, Managing Director of the foundation, said the foundation is embarking on the Cataract screening and extraction programme across the six (6) geopolitical zones of Nigeria, to arrest prevalent vision impairment and blindness across the country caused by Cataract, and overall to improve and…