Okpebholo assures Edo workers of improved welfare

Michael Egbejule, Benin City

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has assured that his administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of civil servants and create a conducive environment for workers in the state to thrive.

Governor Okpebholo gave the assurance on Friday while receiving executives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo State chapter, led by its Acting State Chairman, Comrade Bernard Egwekhide, at the Government House in Benin City.

The labour leaders were on a courtesy visit to congratulate the governor on his recent victory at the election petition tribunal, which upheld his election in the September 21, 2024 governorship poll.

The governor said his administration remained committed to workers’ welfare because it was a fundamental responsibility of government.

“Whatever we are doing that benefits Edo workers is not a favour but a responsibility. Edo people elected us to serve, and we are…