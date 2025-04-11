On 68th birthday, Tinubu, Otedola celebrate Dangote’s business acumen, philanthropy

From Terhemba Daka, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated foremost industrialist and philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on his birthday, lauding his enduring impact on Africa’s economic transformation and Nigeria’s industrial advancement.

His Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, quoted the President as describing the Founder and President of the Dangote Group as a visionary business leader whose resilience and innovation have redefined entrepreneurship across Africa.

“Aliko Dangote’s life embodies hard work, generousity, and faith in Nigeria’s potential. His willingness to invest in people and nation-building reflects profound business ingenuity and love for humanity,” the President stated.

Acknowledging the business mogul’s contributions – from cement and agriculture to the recently inaugurated Dangote Refinery – Tinubu highlighted how these ventures have strengthened Nigeria’s pursuit of self-sufficiency and…