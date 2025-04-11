OPay bags industry recognition at Leadership Awards

Nigeria’s leading financial institution, OPay has been honored with the prestigious Fintech Company of the Year 2024 award by Leadership Newspapers. The award ceremony, held on April 8th at the iconic Aso Rock Villa, celebrates OPay’s exceptional impact on Nigeria’s financial landscape through innovation, security, and financial inclusion.

OPay was selected among many contenders for this honor based on the company’s unwavering commitment to expanding financial access for ten of millions of Nigerians — particularly the unbanked and underbanked — ensuring secure, user-friendly transactions, and investing in advancing the cashless economic policy in Nigeria. OPay was the only Fintech to be awarded at the prestigious event.

OPay’s relentless commitment to security and user confidence has been showcased through groundbreaking features like Large Transaction Shield, which ensures extra protection for high-value transactions and NightGuard, allowing users to…