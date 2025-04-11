Pakistani defence chief visits Nigeria, seeks stronger military ties

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

By Odita Sunday, Abuja

In a move to deepen military cooperation between Nigeria and Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Shahir Shamsad Mirza, visited Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

During the visit, General Mirza met with Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, who welcomed the Pakistani Defence Chief and expressed appreciation for the strategic engagement.

General Musa reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening military ties with Pakistan, particularly in capacity building and joint training initiatives.

Highlighting areas of ongoing cooperation, General Musa noted that more than 2,000 Nigerian military officers have undergone training in Pakistani institutions.

He also emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in Special Forces training, veteran affairs, border security, and intelligence sharing.

General…