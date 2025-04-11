Security operatives neutralise five bandits, arrest informants in Katsina

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

By Danjuma Michael, Katsina

Security operatives have neutralised five suspected bandits and arrested three informants in separate operations in Katsina State.

A spokesperson for the police command, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement.

Aliyu said the first operation occurred on April 10, in Dandume Local Government Area where the five suspected bandits were neutralized.

He added that the second operation occurred on the same date at the Danmusa council area where three suspected informants were apprehended.

According to him, the police command “in collaboration with the military, the Department of State Services (DSS), members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC), and the vigilante, have successfully carried out two operations, dealing a significant blow to armed banditry in the state.

“On April 10th, 2025, at about 0415 hrs, based on credible intelligence, the DPO Dandume Division led a team of joint operatives to a…