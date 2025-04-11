Shettima flags off SAPZ project in Cross River

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

By: Solomon Azu, Calabar

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, has flagged off the launch of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) in Cross River State on Thursday marked the beginning of a new phase in Nigeria’s agricultural and economic transformation.

Shettima alongside Governor Bassey Otu, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr Akinwumi Adesina, and other stakeholders, officially flagged off the project, a significant step in advancing President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In his address, Shettima described the SAPZ initiative as a transformative milestone for Nigeria’s agriculture and economy. He said the project aligns with the country’s goals to foster economic growth, strengthen food security, and create sustainable employment opportunities.

He praised the collaboration between the AfDB, the Islamic Development Bank, IFAD, and the Cross River State Government for their combined efforts in making the…