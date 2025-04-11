Six killed as helicopter disintegrates midair, crashes into river | The Guardian Nigeria News

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

Six people have died after a helicopter broke apart midair and plunged upside-down into the Hudson River on Thursday afternoon, in what has become the latest aviation disaster to grip the United States.

According to the New York Fire Department, the emergency call reporting the crash was received at 3:17 p.m. All six individuals onboard the aircraft were confirmed dead, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorised to speak publicly.

Eyewitnesses described a horrifying scene as the aircraft came apart above the water. Bruce Wall, one of those who saw the crash unfold, said he observed the helicopter “falling apart” in the air, with the tail and rotor separating from the body before impact. “The propeller was still spinning without the aircraft as it fell,” he added.