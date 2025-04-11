Turkey releases 59 more detained protesters

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

An Istanbul court on Friday ordered the release of 59 young demonstrators arrested for taking part in Turkey’s most widespread unrest in more than a decade.

Their release follows that on Thursday of 107 other students who took part in rallies against the jailing of Istanbul’s powerful opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greatest political rival.

The court explained its decision by pointing to the “risk of interruption of their studies” for the student accused, according to a ruling made public by the lawyers of several of those detained.

Nearly 2,000 people, including more than 300 students, have been detained in a government crackdown since Imamoglu’s arrest on March 19 on graft charges he denies.

In response to unrest, Turkey’s authorities had temporarily issued a ban on demonstrations in Istanbul, the capital Ankara and the coastal city of Izmir.

After the end-of-Ramadan festivities and the closure of…