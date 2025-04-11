U.S. Consulate celebrates 30 Nigerian startups

Beyond Limits Fellowship for Founders Cohort 3.0, a 12-week programme dedicated to nurturing Nigeria’s next generation of entrepreneurs, wrapped up with a demo day and graduation ceremony at the American Corner, Lagos.

The programme, hosted by Beyond Limits Global, in partnership with the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, celebrated the achievements of 30 exceptional early-stage Nigerian startups (a total of 60 executives) who had undergone intensive mentorship, leadership training and business development coaching to drive impact in the global market.

This year’s graduation ceremony celebrates the remarkable progress of the fellows selected from a highly competitive pool of over 500 applicants. It represents various sectors, including fintech, health tech, mobility, edtech, sustainability, artificial intelligence, and more.

Since its inception, the fellowship has empowered founders with the necessary skills, resources, and networks to build sustainable businesses that…