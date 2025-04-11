U.S. scholar seeks action on women’s mobility, safe transportation in Nigeria

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

For women in Nigeria, the simple act of commuting puts their life at risk as public transportation has become a gamble with safety as stories of harassment, assault, and murder become alarmingly common, highlighting an often overlooked transportation crisis that disproportionately affects women.

A study focusing on female students at the Federal University of Technology, Akure revealed that “a staggering 93% had experienced sexual harassment while using public transport.”

Cornell University’s Department of Global Development scholar and 2025 RANA Prize Winner, Ijeoma Seraphie Obiedelu, recognising the need to transform public transportation into a secure and empowering experience specifically for women, is pioneering a groundbreaking solution: a female-led mobility-on-demand platform to transform the landscape of transportation in Nigeria.

According to the World Bank Transport Brief on Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG); Transport is…