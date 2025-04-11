We’ve invested over N120b in education, says Katsina governor

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Radda, said his administration has invested more than N120 billion in the last two years to transform the education sector.

Radda stated this during the signing of the Multi-Year Work Plan (2025-2027), between the state government and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

The work plan is aimed at improving the lives of children through enhanced education, healthcare, nutrition, and social services for the next three years.

The governor said the N120 billion investment in the education sector covers constructing and rehabilitating classrooms, equipping science and technical institutions, and recruiting qualified teachers.

He said the state government was committed to reducing the number of out-of-school children by providing quality education and youth empowerment programs.

“We are committed to reducing the number of out-of-school children by providing access to quality education and scholarships, particularly…