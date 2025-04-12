Alcaraz to face Italy’s Musetti in Monte Carlo final | The Guardian Nigeria News

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

By AFP

Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time with a dominant 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 win over fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Saturday.

He will face Italian Lorenzo Musetti on the red clay in Sunday’s final after the 13th seed fought back to beat Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the second semi-final.

“I knew how well Davidovich Fokina had played in Monte Carlo so I had to be ready to fight,” said Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion, is targeting his first Masters title since winning in Indian Wells last year and his first on clay since the 2024 French Open.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve had the chance to win a title on clay and I can’t wait to try my luck again here,” said Alcaraz, who was beaten in the final of the Olympic tournament by Novak Djokovic in August.

“At the beginning of the week, the first tournament on clay, you…