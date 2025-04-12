Alumni solicit funds for projects in UNN

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

Faced with the dearth of medical and healthcare facilities at the University of Nigeria College, Nsukka, a Medicine Alumni Association – North America (UNCOMAA-NA) has called for fundraising for the institution to secure the future of healthcare, creating a safe and conducive environment for learning.

The President of UNCOMAA-NA, Dr. (Mrs.) Anthea Nwandu, said she is campaigning to address the urgent needs faced by current medical students and to execute key projects in the alma mater to strengthen ties among a global network of alumni.

Nwandu, in a statement, stated that the mission of the group is to support the alma mater, empower current students and faculty, and foster a vibrant alumni network that will continue to uphold the institution’s noble motto, which is to restore the dignity of man.

“We are a distinguished group of medical professionals whose impact spans the globe, united by a shared…