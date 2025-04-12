Arnautovic pushes Inter six points clear ahead of Bayern showdown

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

By AFP

Marko Arnautovic helped move Inter Milan six points clear at the top of Serie A with a goal and assist in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Cagliari, ahead of their Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich.

Playing in place of Marcus Thuram with coach Simone Inzaghi looking ahead to Wednesday’s quarter-final second leg with Bayern, Arnautovic lashed champions Inter ahead in the 13th minute.

And the Austria international laid on a perfect sweeping pass 13 minutes later for Lautaro Martinez, who dinked home his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

Yann Bisseck’s thumping header in the 55th minute made sure Inter would collect all three points at the San Siro, after Roberto Piccoli halved the deficit for 15th-placed Cagliari shortly after half-time.

Inter now wait for the result of closest challengers Napoli’s home fixture with Empoli on Monday, by which time attentions will be squarely on Bayern who they lead 2-1 following Tuesday’s…