Association demands justice for assaulted female commercial drivers

The Female Commercial Drivers Association of Nigeria (FEDAN) has called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to investigate the brutal assault and harassment of one of its members near the Oriental Hotel along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos.

According to the association, the incident, which occurred on Monday, involved a female commercial driver who was allegedly attacked by a group of men simply for being behind the wheel.

FEDAN, in a statement signed by its Founder and President, Amb. Eunice Odeghe, described the attack as senseless and reflective of the ongoing threats faced by female drivers in the country.

According to her, some men have taken it upon themselves to subject female drivers to verbal and physical abuse, saying this will no longer be unacceptable.

She said the association will not stand idly while its members are subjected to such ignominy.

“The incident that occurred in Lagos is a clear example of the…