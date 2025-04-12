Aviation key to regional trade integration – Keyamo | The Guardian Nigeria News

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Friday described aviation as a bridge for national socio-economic inclusion and a catalyst for regional trade integration.

Keyamo also described aviation as the main gateway for global trade.

He made the remarks at the 14th edition of the Nigeria Aviation Awards and Ministerial Dinner (NIGAV) on Friday night in Lagos.

According to Keyamo, aviation is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Nigeria and a primary catalyst for economic transformation.

Keyamo was represented by the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Chris Najomo.

“This industry not only builds the bridge for national social and economic inclusion but also plays a significant role in regional trade integration and serves as the main gateway for global trade.

“Aviation is key for the African Continental Free Trade Areas initiative, where Nigeria is expected to lead.

“This…