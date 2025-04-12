Court grants Fubara’s ally leave for suit against security agencies

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has granted leave to Chijioke Ihunwo, an ally of the suspended Governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara, to serve a writ of summons and other relevant processes on several security agencies, including the Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Police Force, Police Service Commission, and State Security Service.

The court’s order, in a suit marked PHC/1218/CS/2025, delivered by Justice I. P. C. Igwe, allowed the claimant, Ihunwo, to serve the defendants outside its jurisdiction, specifically in Abuja.

The court also granted leave for substituted service through a courier company, Red Star Express, to the defendants’ respective addresses.

The court’s orders include the maintenance of the status quo ante litem pending the hearing of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

The motion on notice for interlocutory injunction is fixed for hearing on April 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, the suit was…