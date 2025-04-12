Ebonyi targets over 200 artisans for skill-up empowerment

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

By Nnamdi Akpa, Abakaliki

All is set for the empowerment of over 200 artisans by Ebonyi State Government through a skills acquisition and entrepreneurial development programme.

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Skill Development and Job Creation, Mr Okwu Oko-Udu, disclosed this on Friday.

In a chat with journalists in Abakaliki, the commissioner said that Governor Francis Nwifuru has approved the project to skill up artisans to ensure that many of them benefit from the new empowerment scheme.

Oko-Udu stressed that the Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Investment and Commerce and Industry has been making a top effort to establish an Industrial City in Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State.

He said the industrial city has been approved by Nwifuru to be used for the training and empowerment of artisans, adding that the state government would offer free shops to the beneficiaries of the programme to ensure close assessment of…