I failed UTME five times, says best graduating student

[adsense ad_id=”inarticle”]

By Rotimi Agboluaje, Ibadan

The best graduating student of Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, Ibadan, Uthman Uthman Olayode, on Friday, revealed that he failed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) five times before he was offered scholarship to study at the university.

Olayode disclosed this during the combined convocation ceremony for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions of the university.

The event was attended by eminent personalities, including Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Adebayo Lawal; the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin who was represented by Aree Egbe Omo Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke; the Chancellor of the institution, Dr Tunde Afolabi; the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Kazeem Adesola Adeduntan and the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Adesola Ajayi.

Addressing the gathering, the best student said that…